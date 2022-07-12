Man sentenced to life in prison for molesting girl in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who molested a young girl in Tulare County will be spending the rest of his life behind bars.A judge sentenced 64-year-old Sydney Russell to 75 years to life in prison on Monday.He molested a girl who was under the age of 14 back in 2020.This is not the first time he's been sentenced for sexual violence.Thirty years ago, Russell was convicted of kidnapping and raping two victims.He served more than a decade in prison for those crimes.