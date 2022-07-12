Man sentenced to life in prison for molesting girl in Tulare County

EMBED <>More Videos

Man sentenced to life in prison for molesting girl in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who molested a young girl in Tulare County will be spending the rest of his life behind bars.

A judge sentenced 64-year-old Sydney Russell to 75 years to life in prison on Monday.

He molested a girl who was under the age of 14 back in 2020.

This is not the first time he's been sentenced for sexual violence.

Thirty years ago, Russell was convicted of kidnapping and raping two victims.

He served more than a decade in prison for those crimes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countychild sex assault
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Crews fighting to protect Yosemite's Sequoia trees from Washburn Fire
Fresno's first two retail weed stores are finally open
2-year prison term for driver in deadly Fresno County road rage crash
Experts warn smoke from Yosemite fire could move into Central Valley
Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump's 'siren call' to extremists
Police investigating armed robbery at Porterville gas station store
Washburn Fire in Yosemite: A look inside the firefighting efforts
Show More
Here are all the rules Fresno's pot shops have to follow
2 men sentenced for 2020 Fresno murder
2 dead, 3 wounded at 4 separate 7-Eleven stores in California: Police
1 killed, 2 wounded after fight breaks out at Tulare house party
5,000 pounds of meth seized crossed the US border from Mexico
More TOP STORIES News