Tulare County mom seen on video grabbing 1-year-old son violently by hair, throwing him onto bed

A woman in Tulare County has been arrested and charged with child abuse after a video surfaced of her grabbing her 1-year-old child violently by the hair and throwing him onto a bed.Deputies with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office say 23-year-old Tatyana Wilson of Poplar sent the video to her boyfriend - the father of the child - while they were going through a break-up.Wilson's boyfriend posted the video on social media and someone notified deputies about the incident at about 7 p.m. on Thursday.The sheriff's office says deputies tracked the video to Wilson, but when they arrived at her home, family members refused to open the door and Wilson ran off with the baby.They traced her to Goshen, arrested her and booked her at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility where she is being held on $50,000 bail.The baby has been taken in by Child Welfare Services.Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Fabian Serrano or Sergeant Steve Sanchez at 1-800-808-0488 / 559-733-6218 or email them anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com.