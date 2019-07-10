murder

Tulare County mother accused of drowning sons pleads not guilty to second murder charge

A Tulare County mother pleaded not guilty to a second murder charge in court Wednesday.

Telnas is accused of drowning her two boys, 12-year-old Jackson and 7-year old Jacob Ray. Jackson died after authorities found the children in an irrigation ditch on Avenue 184 near Porterville on June 29th. Sunday, doctors removed Jacob Ray from life support.

Telnas said she drowned both her boys because they were possessed by demons.

In 2008, Telnas was charged with criminal endangerment after investigators say she tried to drown then-10-month-old Jackson in Montana.

Family members say Telnas suffers from mental health issues. She is scheduled to be back in court on August 15th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
murdertulare county
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Canada continues manhunt after murder of 3, including American
Mom who dropped baby during fight lied to officers: police
Texas native arrested after allegedly killing Ole Miss classmate
'Heartless' bullies are harassing Shanann Watts' family
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News