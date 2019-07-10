Tulare County mother accused of drowning sons pleads not guilty to second murder charge

A Tulare County mother pleaded not guilty to a second murder charge in court Wednesday.Telnas is accused of drowning her two boys, 12-year-old Jackson and 7-year old Jacob Ray. Jackson died after authorities found the children in an irrigation ditch on Avenue 184 near Porterville on June 29th. Sunday, doctors removed Jacob Ray from life support.Telnas said she drowned both her boys because they were possessed by demons.In 2008, Telnas was charged with criminal endangerment after investigators say she tried to drown then-10-month-old Jackson in Montana.Family members say Telnas suffers from mental health issues. She is scheduled to be back in court on August 15th.