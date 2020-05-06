covid-19 outbreak

6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19

Health officials reports news cases four additional nursing centers on Tuesday.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Six senior care facilities in Tulare County have reported cases of COVID-19, according to health officials.

In Visalia, Redwood Springs Healthcare Center says they have 84 residents and at least one employee currently battling the coronavirus.

Lindsay Gardens Nursing Home in Lindsay has 14 employees and 53 residents with COVID-19.

The California Department of Public Health also reported four other facilities in the county with confirmed cases on Tuesday --- Dinuba Healthcare, Linwood Meadows Care Center, Sierra Valley Rehabilitation Center and Twin Oaks Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Redwood Springs and Lindsay Gardens have also reported deaths related to the virus at their facilities.

As of Wednesday, the county has 858 cases of the coronavirus and a reported 40 deaths.

