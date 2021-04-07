Reopening California

Tulare County moves into less-restrictive orange tier

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tulare County moves into less-restrictive orange tier

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County met the metrics to make the move into the less restrictive Orange Tier.

Under the orange tier, restaurants can now operate indoors at 50 percent capacity.


Bars are allowed to reopen outdoors only. Movie theaters and churches can also bump up their capacity to 50 percent.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces plan to fully reopen California on June 15

Health officials say a big reason for the drop in positivity rates is their aggressive vaccination efforts.

City and county buses teamed up to offer free rides to people getting vaccinated.

The county also opened up eligibility for those 16 and up, and worked with community partners to get vaccines into rural areas.



Fugazzi's employees in Visalia said this is good news for both their customers and staff.


"We're very excited and very happy to serve more customers, and bring the staff back while being able to support their families again," said manager Gabriel Diaz.

The Visalia mayor said while businesses downtown struggled to survive, the community rallied to support them.

"Many came out in support of locals to come outside and dine, or get gift cards to use at a later date," said Visalia mayor Steve Nelson.

RELATED: Coronavirus California: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers

One of the owners of Cafe India said while they struggled, they're now getting ready to shift from primarily take out to bringing in more customers.

"I think 50 percent is going to be enough to get more comfortable. We're excited for those who've had to hang in there, it's a light at the end of the tunnel," said Michael Parades.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstulare countygavin newsomcoronavirus californiatulare countyreopening california
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
Newsom announces plan to fully reopen CA
Where will we be on June 15? End in sight to COVID restrictions
16 CA counties join looser reopening tiers
Reopening Disneyland Resort: Ticket sales to resume April 15
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Where will we be on June 15? End in sight to COVID restrictions
Gavin's Law advances at State Capitol
Thousands of FUSD students return to in-person learning
Newsom announces plan to fully reopen CA
16 CA counties join looser reopening tiers
Clovis Unified educators pushing to form teachers union
Clovis North band to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Show More
Woman shot in head during drive-by shooting in Hanford
Reopening Disneyland Resort: Ticket sales to resume April 15
Eagle Mountain Casino breaks ground on new location
How local families in need can apply for free hotspots
Proposed program could keep Fresno tenants from eviction
More TOP STORIES News