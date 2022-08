Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Tulare County early Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 4 am on Highway 198 and Road 182, north of Exeter.

A driver was the one who informed officers.

Officers have not said what led up to the collision but say the pedestrian died at the scene.

They have not been identified.