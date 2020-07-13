crime

Pixley man arrested for sending lewd photos to 14-year-old girl on social media

A 26-year-old man was arrested after authorities say he sent lewd photos to a 14-year-old girl on social media and then tried to meet her in person for sex.

Tulare County sheriff's investigators arrested Ricardo Olmos, 26, of Pixley.

Olmos was booked into the Tulare County South County Detention Facility and his being held on $100,000 bail.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says anyone with further information on the case can contact Detective Christopher Franks at 559-687-7021.
