Heavy rain hits Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Running in the rain isn't most people's idea of fun.
But for Visalia 8th grader Sierra Cornett, it served as a refreshing break from the all-consuming computer screen during distance learning.
"I'm ok with this rain because it kind of cools me off, you know, when I'm running," Cornett said.
Plus, mom says, this is just a drizzle. They didn't want to get drenched.
"We actually have been looking a lot this week (at the weather) because (we're) just trying to fit her runs in," Jenny Cornett said. "Like today, we saw that there was going to be more rain coming in, so we're like, 'We better get out now, versus later.'"
Their running route curved around one of the city's ponding basins.
Visalia city officials say crews have been hard at work keeping basins, ditches, and storm drains clear ahead of this week's wet weather, and are ready to respond to any water-related issues that pop up.
Sand is also available to residents at the city corporation yard.
Tulare County's public health department also prepared for the rain by changing the format of their COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the International Agri-Center from drive-through to walk-up.
They say they have to keep the vaccine dry.
"It's not our preferred model, but we have it available because we do know rain and weather comes here in the Central Valley during this time of year," Tulare County HHSA's Carrie Monteiro said. "We also want to make sure it's a comfortable environment for our volunteers and those administering the vaccine."
The SQF Complex Fire may be fully contained, but county officials know dangerous debris flows are always a possibility in a burn scar area.
For now they say, a significant amount of snow is holding everything in place.
"The problem's going to be is when it starts melting as the temperatures start increasing, then we have to worry about runoff, we have to worry about mudslides, debris flow," Tulare County Fire Captain Joe Rosa said.
Rosa says the department is keeping a close eye on changing weather patterns and potential impacts to Tulare County mountain communities, including the long, winding roads.
But he hopes residents will pay attention to their surroundings too.
"If you're in an area where you feel like there's going to be some imminent danger or the potential for it, just evacuate yourself prior to a catastrophic event happening."
Rosa recommends following the Tulare County Fire Department's Facebook page for more weather updates.
