Tulare County road closed after fatal crash, CHP says

Officials say the roadway has been closed while crews work to investigate the cause of the crash.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers have shut down a Tulare County road after a fatal crash on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported just before 8:00 a.m. on Road 80 and Avenue 328 just outside of Visalia.



Further details regarding the collision were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
