FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers have shut down a Tulare County road after a fatal crash on Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported just before 8:00 a.m. on Road 80 and Avenue 328 just outside of Visalia.
Further details regarding the collision were not immediately available.
Officials say the roadway has been closed while crews work to investigate the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Tulare County road closed after fatal crash, CHP says
