Man, woman rob Valero gas station in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County deputies are searching for two people involved in a robbery on Saturday morning at a gas station along Highway 99.It happened at the Valero gas station along Avenue 384 just off of the highway.Employees say at around 7:30, a man and woman drove up in a truck. The woman entered the gas station with the man wearing a mask.The man left and they say the woman grabbed money from the register and then jumped back in the truck where the man was waiting for her.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.