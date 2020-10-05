13 arrested for trying to meet teens for sex in Tulare County, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thirteen men were arrested after authorities say they used social media to try to solicit children for explicit photos and sex in Tulare County.Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office's Special Victims Unit and Human Trafficking Unit posed as teen boys and girls on social media.Authorities arrested Adam Lathrum, 25, Andres Duenas, 34, Alberto Falcon Leiva, 52, Jorge Rojas, 34, Roger Garcia, 21, Usiel Rebolledo, 41, Fernando Jiron-Magana, 45, Fernandon Campos, 43, Alvino Rivera, 22, Kyle Adams, 27, Jesus Gomez, 23, David Safrazian, 24 and Chris Harrell, 43 for felony charges.Officials say ten of the men were released under a zero-bail mandate because of widespread coronavirus spread in Tulare County.Anyone with information can contact investigators at 559-733-6218.