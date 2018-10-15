Tulare County Sheriff's find zip-lock bags filled with marijuana in child's crib during drug bust

One man is in custody after Tulare County Sheriff's deputies made a big bust at a home in Dinuba.Deputies found 30 pounds of processed marijuana and 45 pot plants at that home on Road 72 near Saginaw Avenue.Some of that pot was even found in zip-lock bags stored in a baby's crib.Deputies also found a honey oil lab at the scene.They made the discovery while serving an arrest warrant for 43-year old Macial Zepeda.Officers arrested him along with two other people on drug-related charges and child endangerment.