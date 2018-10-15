DRUG BUST

Tulare County Sheriff's find zip-lock bags filled with marijuana in child's crib during drug bust

Dinuba drug bust

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) --
One man is in custody after Tulare County Sheriff's deputies made a big bust at a home in Dinuba.

Deputies found 30 pounds of processed marijuana and 45 pot plants at that home on Road 72 near Saginaw Avenue.

Some of that pot was even found in zip-lock bags stored in a baby's crib.

Deputies also found a honey oil lab at the scene.

They made the discovery while serving an arrest warrant for 43-year old Macial Zepeda.

Officers arrested him along with two other people on drug-related charges and child endangerment.
