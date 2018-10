The Tulare County Sheriff's Office and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office need your help to find a missing teenager from Tulare County.Investigators say 15-year-old Luchelle Nicole Mabry ran away from a group home in Lompoc back in March. She left with a duffel bag of clothes.Authorities believe she possibly made it back to the Porterville area, where she used to live. She also has ties to the Santa Barbara area.