Tulare County deputies investigating shooting in Porterville

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says one person has been shot in Porterville.

The shooting happened just before 8 pm at the 1600 block of East Roby.


Deputies have not released information on the condition of the victim.

They have detained a person of interest and are investigating the incident.


They are urging anyone with information on the case to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.
