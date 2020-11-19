The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says one person has been shot in Porterville.
The shooting happened just before 8 pm at the 1600 block of East Roby.
Deputies have not released information on the condition of the victim.
They have detained a person of interest and are investigating the incident.
They are urging anyone with information on the case to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.
Tulare County deputies investigating shooting in Porterville
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News