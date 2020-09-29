armed robbery

1 arrested, 3 still wanted for shooting man during armed robbery in Lindsay

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was arrested after police say she was involved in the shooting of a man during an armed robbery in Lindsay.

Tulare County sheriff's deputies say 32-year-old Jessica Loza of Visalia was one of four suspects who walked up to a man on Foothill Avenue at robbed him at gunpoint on August 31.

Detectives arrested Loza, and she's facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and robbery.

The search is on for the three other suspects involved in the robbery.

The sheriff's office did not provide descriptions but says they are considered armed and dangerous.
