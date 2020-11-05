shooting

1 shot during gun battle between cars in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a person was shot near Orsi on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened on Avenue 412 and Road 130 around 1 am.

Deputies say there was a gun battle between two cars, and one person was shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the second car involved in the crash sped off. It was found a short time later about six miles away, just south of Avenue 384.

It appears at least one person ran from the vehicle, and deputies were searching the surrounding area.

No further information on the suspect or a motive for the shooting was released.

This is a developing story.
