Tulare County church ransacked, sprayed with graffiti, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary and vandalism at a church in Poplar.

Deputies were called out to the Iglesias Del Pueblo Church on Avenue 144 around 5:00 pm on Wednesday.

They found the church had been ransacked and tagged with gang-related graffiti.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made in connection to the crime.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
