The Tulare County Sheriff's office announced it has found 83-year-old George Simms. He was found safe in Bakersfield. Authorities said he will be reunited with his family soon.Simms went missing Sunday morning in Visalia. His family said he was going to visit his wife at the Kaweah Delta Rehab Center in the area of Akers and Cypress but never arrived.Simms suffers from Dementia and Alzheimer's and takes medication for high blood pressure and memory.