Tulare County Sheriff's Office searching for at-risk 36-year-old man

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk adult.

Lionel Lopez, 36, was last seen just before 5:30 Thursday night near the Sheriff's Office Main Jail in Visalia.

Lopez lives in Earlimart but it's been more than a day since anyone in his family has seen him.

He stands about 5'10" and weighs around 240 pounds.

He has a full beard and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with sweatpants.

Lopez suffers from several mental health issues, and is said to be familiar with the College of the Sequoias campus.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office immediately.
