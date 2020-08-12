shooting

Man dies after being shot multiple times in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Wednesday morning.

Investigators say a farmer found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds along the canal bank at Road 136 and Avenue 440 around 6 a.m.



The man died at the scene. His name and age have not been released.

Sheriff's officials are treating his death as a homicide but did not provide further information.

Detectives are expected to be at the scene over the next several hours, collecting evidence and searching for witnesses. No suspect description has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
