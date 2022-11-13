Missing Tulare man and car found in California aqueduct

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says they found the body of a missing person and recovered his vehicle in the California aqueduct.

On Friday, officials say with the help of the Kings County Dive team, they found 43-year-old Noe Soto of Avenal.

He was reported missing back on September 8th.

About two months ago kings county officials conducted an extensive investigation.

They got information that Soto may have been within a nine-mile stretch of the California Aqueduct, between Kettleman City and the Avenal Cutoff Road.

Soto's vehicle was found in the Aqueduct during the operation.

His vehicle and body were recovered.

Soto leaves behind two children.