Traffic stop in Tulare County turns into high-speed chase, shooting involving officer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Highway 99 in Tulare County is back open after a high-speed chase lead up to an officer-involved shooting.

Investigators say the incident began with a Mojave CHP traffic stop near Tehachapi before 8 pm Friday.

The suspect driving a white trailblazer took off, reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Bakersfield CHP officers and Kern County sheriff's air patrol took over and caught up to the suspect in the Pixley area of Tulare County, more than 80 miles away from the initial stop.

When the suspect got out of his car, he showed officers he was armed.

At least one Bakersfield CHP officer opened fire.

"We're going to use the forces necessary to protect ourselves as well as protect the motoring public, especially when someone produces a firearm," says CHP Officer Robert Rodriguez.

No officers were injured and the suspect is expected to survive.

Investigators are still looking into why the suspect took off.

He was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where once he's medically cleared, he'll be placed under arrest.
