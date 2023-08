Man hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times in Porterville, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after Tulare County deputies say he was stabbed multiple times.

It was reported to deputies at about 9 am Monday in a neighborhood near Date and Park in Porterville.

They learned that the man was stabbed multiple times at 2 am.

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition has not been released.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.