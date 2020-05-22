Supervisors' vote creates confusion for Tulare County businesses and cities

Social Distancing: Continue to maintain space of at least 6 feet or greater between persons; avoid gatherings of any kind; practice physical distancing.

VISLIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Supervisor Eddie Valero isn't happy about his fellow supervisors' decision to move through stage 3 of the state's reopening plan for businesses-without state approval.On Thursday, Valero posted a letter on Facebook, titled, 'I Am Sorry, Tulare County.'"I am sorry we didn't engage in or consult with our cities and communities in the process," one apology said.Another said, "I am sorry some of my colleagues think we can bypass the state...for our money..."This is a reference to a letter supervisors received from the state after the vote, which claims the county is at risk of losing COVID-19 disaster funding and federal recovery funds allocated by the state."Clearly the actions Tulare County has taken would render it and the cities within the county ineligible for this funding, as they are in direct contradiction of the state's stay-at-home order," the letter says.That statement is becoming a growing source of concern for Tulare County cities like Tulare."I know a lot of the mayors are talking about what impacts did the board of supervisors' actions have on our cities?" Tulare Mayor Jose Sigala said. "(Is) there any jeopardy toward some of the funding that we sorely need? But more in particular I think, a lot of us are very disappointed that the board of supervisors, the leadership of the board did not reach out to cities."Hours after the supervisors' vote, Tulare city councilmembers voted unanimously to continue following state and federal recommendations, telling the state in a letter that they do not plan to defy state stay at home orders, realizing it puts reimbursement funds and public health at risk.The owner of VIP Pizza in downtown Tulare says she'll follow city rules by not reopening for dine-in, but continuing to offer take-out and delivery."There's a part of me that says do it," Gloria McCauslin said. "There's another part (of me that is) just concerned about it. I'm just going with what is best for the people's health."It remains to be seen what kind of funding cities could lose as a result of the county's vote.On Thursday, the county posted the following message listing five essential actions it said residents can do to minimize the risk of COVID-19.