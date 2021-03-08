Man found dead in car in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death in Plainview.Investigators say they found a man dead inside a car near Vista Avenue and Road 195 around 7:00 pm on Sunday.Detectives are working to uncover whether or not foul play was a factor in the man's death.If you have any information, you're asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218