Man found dead in car in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death in Plainview.

Investigators say they found a man dead inside a car near Vista Avenue and Road 195 around 7:00 pm on Sunday.

Detectives are working to uncover whether or not foul play was a factor in the man's death.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countysuspicious deathbody found
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities searching for at-risk missing boy in Kings County
Coalinga completes first COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
Teenager shot in the leg in central Fresno, police say
Police search field in Bakersfield for missing boys
Local businesses able to have liquor license renewal fees waived
Man shot and killed at apartment in east central Fresno, police say
Show More
Fresno Street Eats celebrates International Women's Day
Ohio man recovering after being vaccinated twice in one day
Stimulus bill moves to House this week after Senate passage
Volunteers serve homeless in Downtown Fresno
College student dies from fraternity hazing, attorney says
More TOP STORIES News