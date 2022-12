Two armed men with masks rob Family Dollar store in Tulare County

Tulare County Detectives are searching for two men involved in an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store in Terra Bella.

TERRA BELLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County detectives are searching for two men involved in an armed robbery.

It happened at about 11 Friday night at the Family Dollar in Terra Bella.

Deputies arrived and were told that two armed men wearing masks enter the store.

They allegedly demanded money at gunpoint from the clerk.

The men took the money and ran away.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Department.