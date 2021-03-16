Tulare County begins to administer Johnson & Johnson vaccine to targeted groups

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- About 1,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been shipped directly to Tulare County healthcare providers, including Kaweah Delta and Sierra View Medical Center.Another 4,700 are now in the hands of Tulare County Public Health staff, who say they will use the limited supply to start vaccinating groups that would benefit most from the single-dose vaccine.This week, they will offer the shot to members of Tulare County's homeless community at shelters and encampments."Because it is a single-dose vaccine, because it will be difficult to complete a two-dose series vaccination with individuals who are constantly moving," Tulare County HHSA's Carrie Monteiro explained.On Friday, Kaweah Delta's street medicine team partnered with the county and other organizations to distribute 45 vaccines to the homeless.Soon, the county will also be giving the shot to migrant farmworkers, homebound seniors, and those with disabilities."Our role in this collaborative effort is to fill in the gaps and get those populations that may have some barriers and challenges," Monteiro said. "We're going to step up and make sure that they have this vaccine available and this protection available to them against the COVID-19 illness."The CDC says the viral vector vaccine can be stored in a refrigerator, and is highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death from COVID-19."Johnson & Johnson, nor the other vaccines available for COVID-19 contain any live viruses," Monteiro said. "We want people to understand even though we use the term it's a viral vector vaccine, it does not have a live active virus in it and it will not make you sick if you receive this vaccine."On Monday, Tulare County also expanded eligibility criteria for vaccines.Those with underlying, high-risk health conditions or disabilities can now sign up to get a shot.See below for more information from Tulare County Public Health.