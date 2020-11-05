vote 2020

Tulare County assures residents every vote will be counted

By
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County is expected to collect far more ballots this year than the last presidential election.

One reason? The county added more than 45,000 registered voters over the last four years, including Joanne Alvarado.

The Visalia resident voted for the first time in her life when she dropped her ballot off at an official drop box last week.

"I feel like it was safe and I think they're watching it pretty good," said Alvarado.

Waiting in line for too long isn't good for her back; she also had concerns over COVID-19.

Other voters, like Exeter's Cheryl Randolph felt comfortable voting in-person at one of Tulare County's 19 polling places.

"That's what I've always done and I trust it and I hear the bell, it's in," she said.

Others dropped off their ballots at polling places.

Whatever method they chose, Tulare County elections officials say they will make sure each vote is counted.

"Our office does comply with state law which has very rigorous safeguards in place. That way the voters that cast their ballots are entitled to have those counted," said Elections Program Coordinator Emily Oliveira.

It's unclear how many votes still need to be counted in Tulare County.

But in neighboring Kings County, officials say there are approximately 4,500 ballots from drop boxes and polling places that need to be counted, and another 800 to 1,000 conditional votes after that.

Kings County Registrar of Voters Lupe Villa said they will start that process right away on Thursday morning.

And like Tulare County, they will continue to post daily results reports on their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstulare countyvoter informationvote 2020tulare countyelection
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
2020 presidential election results: Biden takes WI, MI
Congressional District 21 Race: Too close to call as Valadao holds slim lead over Cox
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
Joe Biden projected to win Michigan electoral votes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election results: Biden takes WI, MI
2020 Central California election live results
CA props: Latest election results here
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
District 22 Election 2020 results: Devin Nunes re-elected, beats Phil Arballo
Unprecedented election year leads to changes in Fresno Co. polling protocols
Democrats losing paths to Senate control as Republicans hang on
Show More
MAP: California election results by county
Congressional Dist. 16: Costa beats Cookingham
Concerns grow after fire destroys Merced County business
Congressional District 21 Race: Too close to call as Valadao holds slim lead over Cox
Prop 15 in tight race: Here's where votes stand now
More TOP STORIES News