Tulare County assures residents every vote will be counted

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County is expected to collect far more ballots this year than the last presidential election.One reason? The county added more than 45,000 registered voters over the last four years, including Joanne Alvarado.The Visalia resident voted for the first time in her life when she dropped her ballot off at an official drop box last week."I feel like it was safe and I think they're watching it pretty good," said Alvarado.Waiting in line for too long isn't good for her back; she also had concerns over COVID-19.Other voters, like Exeter's Cheryl Randolph felt comfortable voting in-person at one of Tulare County's 19 polling places."That's what I've always done and I trust it and I hear the bell, it's in," she said.Others dropped off their ballots at polling places.Whatever method they chose, Tulare County elections officials say they will make sure each vote is counted."Our office does comply with state law which has very rigorous safeguards in place. That way the voters that cast their ballots are entitled to have those counted," said Elections Program Coordinator Emily Oliveira.It's unclear how many votes still need to be counted in Tulare County.But in neighboring Kings County, officials say there are approximately 4,500 ballots from drop boxes and polling places that need to be counted, and another 800 to 1,000 conditional votes after that.Kings County Registrar of Voters Lupe Villa said they will start that process right away on Thursday morning.And like Tulare County, they will continue to post daily results reports on their website.