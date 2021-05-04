community

Visalia World War II veteran celebrates 97th birthday with drive-thru parade

Friends, family and law enforcement officials pulled out all the stops to celebrate one very special birthday this weekend.
Tulare County World War II veteran celebrates 97th birthday

A World War II veteran in Visalia turned 97 years old.

A World War II veteran in Visalia turned 97 years old.

On Sunday, Vito Masterangelo was surprised to see fellow veterans and community members driving by his home.

They put together a big drive-by birthday bash to celebrate the South Valley veteran.

Tulare County deputies led the way through Vito's neighborhood as friends and neighbors stopped to drop off balloons, flowers and birthday cards.

The parade's organizer says Vito is the last Omaha Beach survivor in the area and is also a survivor of the Battle of the Bulge.

More TOP STORIES News