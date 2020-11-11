weather

Video shows scary moment lightning strikes Tulare couple's car

The shocking moment was captured on a home security camera.
Home surveillance video captured the scary moment lightning struck a couple's car in Tulare last weekend.

Louis Trujillo said his two friends, Edmond Reedy and Rebecca Gunsolus, were picking him up for breakfast when the lightning struck during Sunday morning's storm.

In the video, a bright bolt can be seen hitting the top of the couple's parked car. A few moments later, the two get out of the vehicle and run toward Trujillo's door.

The shocking moment was captured on Trujillo's home security camera.

RELATED: Lightning strikes frighteningly close to Oklahoma state trooper: VIDEO

EMBED More News Videos

A state trooper in Oklahoma had a close encounter with lightning that struck just feet away while helping a motorist on the side of Turner Turnpike.



RELATED: Video shows man get struck by lightning while walking in storm
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video captured the moment a man was struck by lightning as he walked outside during a storm.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertularesocietylightningcaught on videoweathercaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Slowly Warming
Valley farmers take first cold snap in stride
Fresno Mission needs your donations to provide warmth, shelter to homeless
Theta becomes record-breaking 29th storm in 2020 Atlantic season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
23-year-old dies after multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 41 near Riverdale
Man killed after truck rolls into canal in Kings County
Fresno Co. could be pushed back into 'purple tier', officials worry
Georgia announces full hand recount 2020 presidential race
Fresno Police fear killing of gang member may spark more shootings
Trump emerges from White House to mark Veterans Day
Biden pushes forward on transition despite Trump's blocking
Show More
Fire rips through central Fresno apartment building
15 displaced after fire sparks between 2 Fresno homes
Kings County vote-counting paused after COVID-19 exposure
Business owners left frustrated with Madera Co. stuck in 'purple tier'
CDC updates mask guidance, adding benefits for wearers
More TOP STORIES News