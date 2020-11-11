Video shows scary moment lightning strikes Tulare couple's car

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6302942" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A state trooper in Oklahoma had a close encounter with lightning that struck just feet away while helping a motorist on the side of Turner Turnpike.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5474841" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video captured the moment a man was struck by lightning as he walked outside during a storm.

Home surveillance video captured the scary moment lightning struck a couple's car in Tulare last weekend.Louis Trujillo said his two friends, Edmond Reedy and Rebecca Gunsolus, were picking him up for breakfast when the lightning struck during Sunday morning's storm.In the video, a bright bolt can be seen hitting the top of the couple's parked car. A few moments later, the two get out of the vehicle and run toward Trujillo's door.The shocking moment was captured on Trujillo's home security camera.