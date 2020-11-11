Video shows scary moment lightning strikes Tulare couple's car

Louis Trujillo said his two friends, Edmond Reedy and Rebecca Gunsolus, were picking him up for breakfast when the lightning struck during Sunday morning's storm.
In the video, a bright bolt can be seen hitting the top of the couple's parked car. A few moments later, the two get out of the vehicle and run toward Trujillo's door.
The shocking moment was captured on Trujillo's home security camera.
