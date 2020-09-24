drugs

Police find meth, cocaine during probation visit in Tulare

A Tulare man was arrested after police say they found drugs inside his home on Wednesday afternoon.(Visalia Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare man was arrested after police say they found drugs inside his home on Wednesday afternoon.

Visalia police say the drugs were recovered during a probation compliance visit at 38-year-old Luciano Mejia's residence on Freedom Street down the street from Live Oak Middle School.

Officers discovered one pound of methamphetamine, half an ounce of cocaine, a digital scale, some cash and packaging material.

Mejia was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for possession of meth and cocaine and for selling narcotics.
