Police find meth, cocaine during probation visit in Tulare

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare man was arrested after police say they found drugs inside his home on Wednesday afternoon.
Visalia police say the drugs were recovered during a probation compliance visit at 38-year-old Luciano Mejia's residence on Freedom Street down the street from Live Oak Middle School.
Officers discovered one pound of methamphetamine, half an ounce of cocaine, a digital scale, some cash and packaging material.
Mejia was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for possession of meth and cocaine and for selling narcotics.
