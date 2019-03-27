molestation

Tulare DA: Army National Guard member molested student in classroom, car

EMBED <>More Videos

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office charged the former Porterville Military Academy instructor and member of the California Army National Guard with 28 felony counts.

By
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three days after his arrest, 40-year-old James Van Norton faced a judge for the first time.

Tuesday, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office charged the former Porterville Military Academy instructor and member of the California Army National Guard with 28 felony counts, including lewd acts upon a child and unlawful sexual intercourse.

Van Norton is accused of molesting a 14-year-old cadet he met while working at the academy multiple times.

The crimes are alleged to have happened between August of last year up until late last week.

The complaint reveals that some of the alleged sex crimes happened in a classroom, while others happened in a car.

After his arrest was announced on Monday, Porterville Unified School District said Van Norton had not been on campus for several months and that they are cooperating fully with law enforcement as the investigation continues.

"The California Army National Guard is fully cooperating with local law enforcement as they proceed with their investigation," said Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan M. Shiroma. "As this is an ongoing investigation it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

Shiroma says Van Norton, a staff sergeant truck driver with the 1114th Transportation Company based in Bakersfield, has been with the Army National Guard since January of 2000.

But right now, they say he is on administrative leave pending the outcome of what they say is an ongoing inquiry with Porterville Military Academy.

Van Norton will be back in court on April 3. He faces more than 13 years in prison if convicted.

Norton is being held at the pre-trial facility on $2.5 million bail.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyportervilletulare countychild abusearrestmolestationarmy
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOLESTATION
Mariposa man arrested, accused of having sex with 13-year-old
Ex-officer accused of disturbing crime involving mother and child
Hanford man arrested for molesting 11-year old stepchild
EXCLUSIVE: Fifth student reported abuse by Mendota Unified principal
TOP STORIES
Dos Palos man went swimming with friends but never returned to shore
Central Unified School District to build new high school campus
Fresno County officials approve 4-way stop at two deadly intersections
Clovis teen bitten by rattlesnake on hike hospitalized for two weeks
Beekeepers facing various challenges in 2019
Valley health experts see spike in late-season flu cases
Greyhound bus driver charged with felony DUI after Saturday crash
Show More
Pregnant mother was headed to dance competition with stepdaughter when killed by hit-and-run driver
FPD launch gang operation in quick response to weekend violence
Former Selma High and Fresno FC soccer player passes away
Brothers file lawsuit against Tulare, accuse officials of sabotaging Mexican music festival
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped; 'not an exoneration,' prosecutor says
More TOP STORIES News