Woman killed in car crash in Tulare, CHP says

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died following a car crash in Tulare Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened before 8 am on Enterprise Street and Tulare Avenue.

Officers say a woman in a Saturn was going north on Enterprise when she was hit by a Jeep while going through the intersection.

A child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officers say the Jeep had the right of the way. It is not known if the woman ran a stop sign.

She has not been identified.