Tulare firefighters investigating abandoned structure fire

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare firefighters are investigating a structure fire that happened early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were initially called out for an unknown type of fire Sunday morning in the area of K St. and San Joaquin Ave.

As the first units arrived, they saw flames coming from the roof.

The fire was then upgraded to a two-alarm fire for a fully involved structure fire.

Officials say the building that burned was originally a movie theater, then a paintball arena. but was currently vacant.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.