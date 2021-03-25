Galaxy Theatres Tulare reopening Friday at limited capacity

entertainment

Movie lovers in the South Valley will be able to see films on the big screen again starting Friday.
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Movie lovers in the South Valley will be able to see films on the big screen again starting Friday.

Galaxy Theatres Tulare is set to reopen on March 26 now that Tulare County is in the red tier.

The theater can open indoors at 25% capacity or for 100 people, whichever is fewer.

A spokesperson for the theater said they had enhanced safety procedures for guests, and masks will be required when people are not eating or drinking.



Showtimes have also been staggered to keep the lobby and hallways as clear as possible.

Moviegoers are encouraged to purchase their tickets to reserved seats before their arrival.
