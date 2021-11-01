Community & Events

Tulare couple create incredible handmade Halloween decorations for their home

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A married couple in Tulare always take their Halloween celebrations to the next level and they invited the public to come out to see their hard work.

Naomi and Edward Cordeiro set up their house with incredible decorations that were all handmade by the two.

Edward gives most of the credit to his wife, who he says can learn how to create one of these spooky items just from looking at it online.

"She's pretty talented, she doesn't give herself enough credit. She sees this stuff and she duplicates it, I can watch a video but I couldn't duplicate some of that," he says.

They say anything is possible with PVC pipe and some wood, most of the more detailed decorations are carved from Styrofoam.

Every year they add something new and say they don't plan on slowing down anytime soon.

