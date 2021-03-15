crash

Bales of hay dumped onto Highway 99 in Tulare after trailer overturns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A trailer overturned, spilling large bales of hay onto Highway 99 in Tulare, and leaving traffic congested on Monday morning.

It happened around 3:15 am on the northbound lanes of the highway near the Prosperity Avenue exit.

No one was injured.

Two lanes were temporarily blocked, causing a slow down in traffic. Tulare County deputies were helping escort drivers through a single lane.

The two lanes have since reopened.
