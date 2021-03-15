FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A trailer overturned, spilling large bales of hay onto Highway 99 in Tulare, and leaving traffic congested on Monday morning.
It happened around 3:15 am on the northbound lanes of the highway near the Prosperity Avenue exit.
No one was injured.
Two lanes were temporarily blocked, causing a slow down in traffic. Tulare County deputies were helping escort drivers through a single lane.
The two lanes have since reopened.
Bales of hay dumped onto Highway 99 in Tulare after trailer overturns
CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More