Bales of hay dumped onto Highway 99 in Tulare after trailer overturns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A trailer overturned, spilling large bales of hay onto Highway 99 in Tulare, and leaving traffic congested on Monday morning.It happened around 3:15 am on the northbound lanes of the highway near the Prosperity Avenue exit.No one was injured.Two lanes were temporarily blocked, causing a slow down in traffic. Tulare County deputies were helping escort drivers through a single lane.The two lanes have since reopened.