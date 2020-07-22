Man injured in rollover crash on Highway 99 near Tulare

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after a rollover crash on Highway 99 in Tulare County on Wednesday morning.California Highway Patrol officers say the driver lost control of his Ford Explorer near Avenue 260 just before 1:30 a.m.Officials say the SUV overturned and landed on the shoulder of northbound Highway 99.A man in the passenger seat suffered cuts to his head and was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia.The driver is expected to be OK.CHP officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.