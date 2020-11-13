entertainment

Live drive-in concert coming to Tulare's International Agri-Center

By
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Employees are at work, painting rows of parking spots at the International Agri-Center, one of the Valley's largest outdoor event centers.

"Since the pandemic has kept going we have been approached with new opportunities. As you can see behind me, we are getting ready for a drive-thru in concert with a live band," said marketing manager Jennifer Fawkes.

Front row seats are sold out, and as of Thursday, less than 100 seats remained on For King and Country's website. Tickets start at $99 per carload and go up.

The well-known Christian band has been nominated for a video music award and will be playing Christmas songs and some of their hits.

"We are set up for 500 vehicles. Right now, we're at over 400 tickets sold. So we're expecting quite a crowd here. People online, they've really been excited," Fawkes said.

The band travels with its own equipment and staff. Event officials say they will be taking precautions.

"The band will be live, but they will be socially distanced from the crowd. People are being told staying in your car is important because you will be parked next to people, and the goal is to keep everyone safe and everyone healthy, but give you something to enjoy," Fawkes said.

Food trucks will also be set up. People can get out of their cars to get food or use restrooms.

"Always be prepared to wear a mask, social distance, stay with your group. We'll have hand sanitizers out. All the things, but really if you're sick, please stay home," Fawkes said.

Organizers say they're already looking at doing more events on the grounds in the future.

On Saturday, Gates open at 5 pm, here at the International Agri-Center.

For King and Country will play their hits from 6 pm to 8 pm.

The next day they'll head to the Rose Bowl for another drive in concerts.
