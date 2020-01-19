Tulare man charged with attempted murder, accused of shooting his child's mother

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old mother was shot and flown to a hospital in critical condition.The Tulare Police Department were called near I St. and Tulare Ave just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday.Tulare Police arrested 23-year-old Marcos Lau on an unrelated warrant. Authorities say he is the woman's boyfriend and father of their child.Authorities also added that the shooting actually happened on Alpine Ave. in Tulare.Lau is now being charged with attempted murder. He has been booked at the Adult Pre-Trial Facility in Tulare.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.