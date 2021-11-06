Tulare man on road to recovery after 2-month hospitalization with COVID-19

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- After more than 60 days in the hospital, Donaciano Nunez received a spirited sendoff from the medical team that treated him at Adventist Health in Tulare.Still too weak to speak clearly, Nunez was greeted by his wife and daughter following two months of intense treatment."It was very emotional because we weren't sure when we would see this day happen," says Candice Gonsalvez. "We're happy but we weren't expecting this amazing departure for him. We were really happy and excited to see this."Nunez's daughter shared the family's gratitude for the staff that work tirelessly to save her dad's life after he entered the hospital for COVID-19 on September 1."Of course, we weren't here to communicate with him but they kept in contact with my family and I through phone, keeping us updated, making sure we were all on the same page," she said. "This farewell is just confirmation of how tight-knit, dedicated and passionate they were about treating my dad."Nunez's wife held her phone so he could FaceTime their son before he was whisked away by ambulance, taking him to begin rehab treatment in Kern County."He's so determined, he knows what his life may be like," says Respiratory Therapist Jennifer Contreras. "It's nothing like what it was because of COVID but he's going to do his best."According to the medical team that treated him, Nunez's case was so severe because he was not vaccinated against COVID. In fact, during his hospital stay, his oxygen level dropped so significantly a few times that doctors weren't sure if he would recover."He was so motivated and so compliment with our treatment, he was amazing," says Dr. Harmandeep Tiwana. "He's one of the best patients that I have taken care of."Now that he's out of the hospital, Nunez and his family are urging others to get vaccinated"My father was not vaccinated at the time he contracted COVID-19," Candice said. "That is something he has changed his mind on and now can't wait to get it soon enough. He's looking forward to it and he's making sure all of our family members are getting vaccinated as well."Doctors say Mr. Nunez has a long road ahead of him but they're confident of his recovery once he enters treatment. He will do that immediately in Bakersfield