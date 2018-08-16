Tulare man facing 240 in prison after being found guilty of 24 counts of child molestation

According to the Tulare County District Attorney, a Tulare man, Anthony Myers, 36, was found guilty on 24 counts of child molestation on Thursday.Officials said 10 of the crimes happened between April 1st, 2004, and January 14, 2010, against a female victim who was between five and 10-years-old at the time of the sexual assaults. Eight of the crimes occurred between May 8, 2014, and May 7, 2015, against a female victim who was 15-years-old at the time. Also, six of the crimes occurred between December 5, 2013, and June 8, 2017, against a female victim who was between four and seven-years-old.Authorities said Myers also found in possession of child pornography. All twenty-five crimes occurred in various locations within the county.Myers is scheduled to be sentenced on October 12th where he faces up to 240 years-to-life in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.