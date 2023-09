A Tulare man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing several young girls.

Tulare man sentenced to life in prison for sexual abuse

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing several young girls.

76-year-old Arthur Alvidrez received the 885-year to life sentence Thursday.

He was convicted of abusing four victims between the ages of 5 and 14 years old at the time of the crimes.

They occurred between 2007 and 2018 in the city of Tulare.

In addition to his sentence, Alvidrez must also register as a sex offender for life.