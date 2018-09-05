Tulare man's body pulled from Colorado River after boat crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Authorities closed down part of the Colorado River Tuesday so divers could continue the exhaustive search for three people involved in a deadly boating accident on Saturday night.
At around 9 a.m., they found the body of Brian Grabowski.
His sister tells Action News he was a fun-loving guy and very in love with his wife, who survived the crash.
Grabowski, a Tulare-native, owned an ocular-prosthetics company.
In 2015, he gave a Sanger teenager an artificial eye after she was injured in a drive-by shooting.
Tuesday, Brianna Ramirez tweeted about Brian, saying he had a heart of gold and helped her love her appearance again.
I’ll never understand why bad things happen to good people. Brian had a heart of absolute gold. This man did everything he could to help me love my appearance again and succeeded. There was not one thing you couldn’t love about this man. Fly high. 👼🏼💛 pic.twitter.com/18F2pqAMag— Brianna Ramirez 💛 (@brianna_marie_9) September 4, 2018
Grabowski's company also issued a statement.
"As an artificial eye wearer himself, Brian was deeply committed to ensuring his patients received the best care possible. We pray for the speedy recovery for all involved in the accident over the Labor Day weekend and our heart is with the friends and family of those lost."
Chrisi Lewis also died in the crash-searchers found her body on Monday morning.
RELATED: Tulare County woman killed in Colorado River boat crash where 3 are still missing, 9 injured
The 51-year-old was a respected nurse at Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where she worked for 22 years.
The hospital's CEO said she was among their best and brightest, and responsible for saving hundreds of lives.
Tuesday afternoon, divers also found the body of 24-year-old Kirra Drury of Ventura, but were still looking for Raegan Heitzig.
Heitzig is the niece of Brian Grabowski, according to a GoFundMe page that has been set up.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says they will keep patrolling the river until she is found.
The crash is still under investigation.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help Chrisi Lewis' family. for more info click here.