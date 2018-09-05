Tulare man's body pulled from Colorado River after boat crash

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office announced that they have recovered the body of Brian Grabowski, of Tulare, Tuesday morning after a boat crash on the Colorado River.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Authorities closed down part of the Colorado River Tuesday so divers could continue the exhaustive search for three people involved in a deadly boating accident on Saturday night.

At around 9 a.m., they found the body of Brian Grabowski.

His sister tells Action News he was a fun-loving guy and very in love with his wife, who survived the crash.

Grabowski, a Tulare-native, owned an ocular-prosthetics company.

In 2015, he gave a Sanger teenager an artificial eye after she was injured in a drive-by shooting.

Tuesday, Brianna Ramirez tweeted about Brian, saying he had a heart of gold and helped her love her appearance again.



Grabowski's company also issued a statement.

"As an artificial eye wearer himself, Brian was deeply committed to ensuring his patients received the best care possible. We pray for the speedy recovery for all involved in the accident over the Labor Day weekend and our heart is with the friends and family of those lost."

Chrisi Lewis also died in the crash-searchers found her body on Monday morning.

The 51-year-old was a respected nurse at Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where she worked for 22 years.

The hospital's CEO said she was among their best and brightest, and responsible for saving hundreds of lives.

Tuesday afternoon, divers also found the body of 24-year-old Kirra Drury of Ventura, but were still looking for Raegan Heitzig.

Heitzig is the niece of Brian Grabowski, according to a GoFundMe page that has been set up.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says they will keep patrolling the river until she is found.

The crash is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Chrisi Lewis' family. for more info click here.
