BREAKING: 25-year-old Tulare man sentenced to life in prison for child molestation

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare superior court justice has sentenced a man to life in prison for child molestation.

In August of 2019, Francisco Cuevas pleaded guilty to three counts of lewd acts upon multiple children under the age of 14.

Cuevas also pleaded guilty to one count of sexual penetration of a child 10 or younger.

The crimes occurred in Tulare between December 2011 and January 2017 against four female victims.

All four counts are considered felonies.

In addition to the sentence, he must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Under current California law, Cuevas will not be eligible for parole for 45 years.
