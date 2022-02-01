Man charged with murder in connection to fatal Tulare mobile home fire

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office says a number of criminal charges, including first-degree murder, felony elder abuse and arson, have been against Anthony Barra.
RELATED: Mobile home fire that killed 74-year-old Tulare woman now ruled a homicide
Authorities believe Barra tortured and killed Carol Hendon during a burglary before lighting her mobile home on fire to cover it up.
Barra also faces second-degree felony burglary of a vehicle and several misdemeanor counts.
He's currently in custody.
If convicted, Barra faces a potential maximum sentence of death or life in prison.