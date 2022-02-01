Man charged with murder in connection to fatal Tulare mobile home fire

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 25-year-old man is facing murder charges in connection to the death of a 74-year-old woman found in a Tulare mobile home fire.The Tulare County District Attorney's Office says a number of criminal charges, including first-degree murder, felony elder abuse and arson, have been against Anthony Barra.Authorities believe Barra tortured and killed Carol Hendon during a burglary before lighting her mobile home on fire to cover it up.Barra also faces second-degree felony burglary of a vehicle and several misdemeanor counts.He's currently in custody.If convicted, Barra faces a potential maximum sentence of death or life in prison.