A Tulare woman is being charged with two counts of homicide following the drowning of her twin baby boys, according to the Tulare Police Department.Police say, Heather Langdon, 37, has been arrested and booked into the Tulare County Sheriff's Pre-Trial Facility for the death of her infant sons.Thursday morning, officers responded to a 911 call for reports of a drowning at the Virginia Motor Lodge on K Street between Bardsley and Inyo Avenue.When they arrived, police and medical personnel started CPR on the infants.They were rushed to a local hospital but died there.The incident is still under investigation.