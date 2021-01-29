Tulare man arrested for the murder of 2 Fresno teens

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare man has been arrested for allegedly murdering two teenagers in what was one of the first homicides of 2021 in the city.Detectives from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit believe 24-year-old Brian Macias Villanueva shot the 19-year-old Javier Soriano and a 14-year-old teen to death about two weeks ago.Both victims were from Fresno.They were found dead in a vehicle in the area of Road 36 and Ave 264 in Tulare on January 10.Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.