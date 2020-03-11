collision

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle, downtown Fresno roadway closed causing backup

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Fresno on Wednesday morning, police say.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on Tulare Street and R Street.

Fresno police say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperative with officers.



Traffic in the area will be closed until 9 a.m. as officers continue to investigate.

The closure has traffic backed up and has caused slowdowns on Highway 41.

Officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and to use the O Street off-ramp if they plan on going downtown.

