graduation 2020

Tulare Outlets launch program to honor high school class of 2020

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare Outlets are celebrating the graduating high school class of 2020 by holding an online "Gift a Grad" program.

It launched Friday and seniors across the Valley have until May 29 to register for a gift.

Students complete an online form where they state their likes and dislikes.

Once registration closes, pictures of the seniors will be posted online along with their profiles.

From May 30 through June 8, community members can choose a senior and gift them a Tulare Outlets gift card.

"We wanted to do something to really commemorate this experience for high school seniors," says Marketing and Special Events Manager, Kiley Arce. "They've been doing online school and it's really limited their social interaction not only with their classmates, but everyone in general, and so we're just excited to get to put something out there that's visible."

The outlets will also give the first 100 registered seniors a $25 gift card.

Staff members plan on giving out the gift cards during a curbside celebration at the outlets on June 12.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtularetularegraduationseniorsgraduation 2020
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRADUATION 2020
Obama criticizes COVID-19 response in online graduation speech
Obama criticizes COVID-19 response in online graduation speech
Celebs share words of wisdom to Class of 2020
Prom Party in a Box means seniors still get to celebrate.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple firefighters injured after explosion in Downtown LA
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno Chaffee Zoo needs your help to survive COVID-19 closure
Merced Co. sheriff won't enforce 'stay at home' order
Fresno Police turns traffic stop into drug bust, pound of meth seized
Fresno firefighters battle structure fire of vacant buildings, no injuries reported
Visitors flock to Bass Lake, leave mounds of trash behind
Show More
CA Lottery rep given 1% chance to live shares story to warn others
18-year-old man dies after falling 50 feet down ravine in Three Rivers
Tulare County explains why its COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly
Senior Spotlight: Sunnyside's Jessica Valles is a three-time Valley champion and dedicated dancer
Multiple drive-by birthday celebrations held in the Valley Saturday
More TOP STORIES News