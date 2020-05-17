Tulare Outlets launch program to honor high school class of 2020

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare Outlets are celebrating the graduating high school class of 2020 by holding an online "Gift a Grad" program.It launched Friday and seniors across the Valley have until May 29 to register for a gift.Students complete an online form where they state their likes and dislikes.Once registration closes, pictures of the seniors will be posted online along with their profiles.From May 30 through June 8, community members can choose a senior and gift them a Tulare Outlets gift card."We wanted to do something to really commemorate this experience for high school seniors," says Marketing and Special Events Manager, Kiley Arce. "They've been doing online school and it's really limited their social interaction not only with their classmates, but everyone in general, and so we're just excited to get to put something out there that's visible."The outlets will also give the first 100 registered seniors a $25 gift card.Staff members plan on giving out the gift cards during a curbside celebration at the outlets on June 12.